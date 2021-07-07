Latino Community Association receives $12,000 from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Latino Community Association has received a $12,000 boost in June from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation of Roseburg to support its efforts to equip Central Oregon Latinos with job skills and help finding employment.

LCA’s workforce education program teaches English and computer skills (currently online) and offers one-on-one support to navigate job applicants through setting goals, refining their resumes, applying for jobs or applying for a business license. With this help, workers can gain higher-paying jobs to build wealth and provide better housing, food, and health care for their families.

This resonates with the foundation’s mission to end hunger and improve the lives of youth and families through better education and health care. With this grant and other funds, LCA will continue to offer virtual classes, which challenge our participants to develop their technical skills. This is a key to improving their job opportunities.

Since 1997, the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded more than $14 million dollars in grants to nonprofit organizations in its homeland territory -- Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lane counties.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.