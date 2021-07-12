Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity accept applications for Bend housing program

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity said Monday they are excited to offer more housing opportunities.

They will accept housing applications beginning July 12-Aug 2 for their Watercress Townhomes on 18th and Watercress in Bend. These 2-story, energy efficient townhomes include two bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, kitchen/living on 2nd floor and a single car garage. There are eight townhomes in total at this site.

People interested in applying for these homes must meet income guidelines for Home Loan approval. This applies to residents who live and/or work in Bend.

Minimum income: $33,000 – $34,760 for 2-5-person household

Maximum income: $48,300 – $65,175.

620 minimum credit score

Partnership Program Applications may be picked up during open hours at the Bend ReStore, Monday – Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., or online at the Bend-Redmond Habitat website.

The applications are due: August 2, 2021.

For questions, email: homeownership@brhabitat.org

Phone:541.385.5387 ext. 102