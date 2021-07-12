ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 12-16

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of July 12-16.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) The contractor will be performing earthwork activities and bridge work for the new northbound alignment. No traffic delays expected.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving

Monday, July 12 – Tuesday, July 13 the contractor will be performing Stage 1 Phase 1 SB Closure: US97 Southbound will be closed From Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All SB traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of the US97 SB on-ramp at Reed Market.

Wednesday, July 14 – Thursday, July 15 the contractor will be performing Stage 2 Phase 2 NB Closure: US97 Northbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd.) to Exit 135B (Empire Ave.). All NB Traffic will be diverted onto US97 Business route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured north to Empire Ave. where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of US97 NB on-ramp at Empire Ave.



ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

For more information, including detour maps, please visit the project website.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93).

No work scheduled the week of July 12. Work will resume July 18.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP142.62-MP144.06) Demolition, excavation and sidewalk work is scheduled. Flagging operation at times with minimal delays to traffic.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42)

Contractor will perform corrective work on signs and delineators under short term shoulder.

For more information, please visit the project project website.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16).

The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. New curb and drainage pipes will also be installed along the shoulder of the highway. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane which will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Cleanup work is scheduled during the day. No delays expected.

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75)

Survey and excavation work is scheduled to begin. Expect minor delays. Homedale is closed at the intersection of South Klamath Falls Highway and Homedale. Use signed detour route.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69)

Contractor will perform corrective delineator and sign work under shoulder closures and remove materials/equipment from the site.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.

Construction crews will be working overnight (Sun - Thur nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes finishing scaffolding work and installation of a trolley platform. Crews will continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wasco County/CTWS Reservation

US26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane, Warm Springs Highway, (MP 66.43-112.91).

Expect lane closures with flagging for contractor to install temporary signs.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19)

Contractor is performing streambed reconstruction and earthwork. Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal.