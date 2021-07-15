SAIF returns more than $13.7 million in dividends to Central Oregon employers

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In March, SAIF announced a $210 million dividend for more than 50,000 employers statewide. The checks are going out this week.

SAIF policyholders in Deschutes County will receive nearly $11.4 million; Crook County policyholders will receive nearly $1.2 million; and Jefferson County policyholders will receive more than $1.1 million. That does not include state agencies.

Businesses and organizations will be receiving between 38 and 46% of their standard premium back.