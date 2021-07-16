City of Bend road and traffic report for the week of July 19-25

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of July 19-25.

We’re now in the middle of construction season! As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

Street Preservation – Additional Street preservation is set to kickoff next week with various street closures with local traffic only. Milling and paving set to be completed from 7/16/21 - 8/11/21. Streets affected listed below: Keyte Road, Savannah Drive, Azure Drive, Ponderosa Street, Blakely Road, Cliffrose Drive, Burnside Avenue, Riverside Boulevard, Donovan Avenue, Emkay Drive, and Cyber Drive

Pump Station Decommissioning - This project will decommission the Tri-Peaks, Shire, and Desert Skies Pump Stations. Full road closures with local access only on affected streets beginning on 7/19/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/what-s-being-built/pump-station-decommissioning-phase-3. Clairaway Avenue between 27th Street and Daly Estates Drive Daly Estates Drive between Clairaway Avenue and the desert skies pump station

- This project will decommission the Tri-Peaks, Shire, and Desert Skies Pump Stations. Full road closures with local access only on affected streets beginning on 7/19/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/what-s-being-built/pump-station-decommissioning-phase-3. NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours 7 am – 6:30 pm. Roadway to be fully reopened at end of each workday and intermittently opened during each workday at 10 am and 2 pm; 7/19/2021 to 11/19/2021.

– As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours 7 am – 6:30 pm. Roadway to be fully reopened at end of each workday and intermittently opened during each workday at 10 am and 2 pm; 7/19/2021 to 11/19/2021. Reed Market Road Bridge over Deschutes River closed between Mt. Bachelor Way and Alderwood Circle for bridge resurfacing, detour onto Colorado Avenue, 7/12/21 - 7/23/21 (Mon – Fri), 5 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Intersection of SE 15th Street and SE Caldera Drive for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour (Shoefly Road constructed), 7/14/21 - 9/10/21

NE Wells Acres Road (from NE 27th Street to NE Weeping Willow Drive) – Underground electrical conduit construction. Daytime lane closures and flagging. Side street work also expected on NE Weeping Willow Drive and NE Brian Ray Ct. Temporary on-street parking restrictions in neighborhood. 6/28 to 7/30. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/streetsafety

NW Sisemore Street (from NW Colorado to NW Florida Avenue) – Sidewalk, driveway and alley construction on the east side of the street only. Shoulder and alley closures. Temporary on-street parking restrictions. 6/28 - 7/23. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/streetsafety

(from NW Colorado to NW Florida Avenue) – Sidewalk, driveway and alley construction on the east side of the street only. Shoulder and alley closures. Temporary on-street parking restrictions. 6/28 - 7/23. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/streetsafety 2021 Bend Criterion Series – special event occurring every Wednesday 7/7/21 - 7/28/21, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Multiple Road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crosby Drive between NW Skyline Ranch Rd NW Elwood Lane between NW Crosby Drive and NW Lolo Drive W Lolo Drive between NW Elwood Lane and NW Skyline Ranch Road NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Lolo Drive and NW Crosby Drive

NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/5/21 - 10/16/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

NE 8th Street between NE Marlon Place and NE Bennington Way for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with minimal impacts, begins 5/24/21

SW Simpson – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction beginning May 17th – August. Full closure of intersection with detour. For further information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts.

NE Butler Market – Purcell Intersection - closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the Empire Corridor Improvements Project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire.

- closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the Empire Corridor Improvements Project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire. NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 4/12/21 - 7/30/21

Via Sandia Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 5/17/21 - 8/31/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/infrastructure-projects/septic-to-sewer-conversion-program/via-sandia-east-lake-drive-orion-drive-sewer-project. East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive (5/17/21 - 8/3/21) Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive (5/17/21 - 8/3/21) Via Sandia between Sky Harbor Drive and Cabin Court (5/17/21 - 8/5/21) Cabin Ct between Via Sandia (5/17/21 - 8/5/21) Orion Drive between Reed Market Road and Perrigan Drive (7/19/21 - 8/31/21)

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21 Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, starting 4/5/21

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below.

Future Road Closures:

Newport Avenue Bridge over Deschutes River closed between NW Brooks Street and NW Awbrey Road for bridge resurfacing, detour to Portland Avenue, 7/26/21 - 7/30/21

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews