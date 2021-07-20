Family Access Network receives $20,000 foundation grant to expand summer services

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $20,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation to cover an expansion of FAN advocate services throughout Central Oregon during summer break.

Although a small number of advocates have remained available through summer in previous years, this expansion to five advocates will allow FAN to staff more locations for a greater number of hours each week, so that families can access assistance with the fewest possible barriers. Increased staffing over summer will ensure that children begin the school year in a better position to flourish.

“We’re so grateful that Roundhouse Foundation recognizes the importance of ensuring access to basic-needs resources for families in need, even when school is not in session. We see this as especially crucial during a summer when so many are struggling to recover from a difficult year, ” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director

The Roundhouse Foundation supports creative projects and organizations through art, environmental conservation, social services, community leadership and education. They provide general and project support to organizations that bring creative ideas and connections to the community of Sisters, rural Oregon in general, and select international locations.

The Roundhouse Foundation supports programs that prepare youth for a life of leadership, several of which are using innovative teaching techniques to pave the path for sustainability in our community and the world. With a passion for enriching lives in Central Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation celebrates art and creativity.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.