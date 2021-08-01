Two weeks left to enroll in Oregon health care coverage for 2021

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 special enrollment period, more than 16,500 Oregonians have enrolled in health coverage through the Marketplace. The COVID-19 special enrollment period ends on Sunday, Aug. 15, and is open to all people who qualify to shop.

More than 78 percent of Oregonians have been determined to be eligible for financial help through the Marketplace.

Oregonians are receiving an average of $400 per month in premium tax credits to reduce their monthly premium.

Recipients of unemployment insurance benefits in Oregon can get coverage for as low as $1 per month, even if they only got benefits for one week in 2021.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace encourages all people who are uninsured to explore their health coverage options and to see how much in additional savings they can now get. Anyone not currently enrolled in health coverage can apply and enroll before Aug. 15 to get health coverage with these extra savings for the rest of 2021.

Current Marketplace enrollees can log in to their HealthCare.gov account and report that they received unemployment during 2021 to take advantage of these additional savings. These savings are in addition to any additional savings that have been available since April 1, 2021, under the American Rescue Plan.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace offers a quick snapshot of the plans and savings to eligible Oregonians. The tool, available at OregonHealthCare.gov/WindowShop, and has been updated to correctly calculate additional savings now available to people shopping through the Marketplace.

Start at OregonHealthCare.gov to get to the right application or to find an insurance agent or community partner organization to help complete the application and enroll. Insurance agents and community partners provide local, one-on-one assistance at no charge. This help is available virtually, on the phone, and in person following safety protocols.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov. For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.