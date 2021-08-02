St. Charles Health System, Express Employment co-hosting August 10 job fair to fill 1,000 jobs

Community Billboard

.BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Health System and Express Employment Professionals are co-hosting a job fair next week to fill over 1,000 jobs here in Central Oregon.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 10, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Bend Church of the Nazarene Parking Lot: 1270 NE 27th St, Bend, OR 97701

Express Employment Professionals and St. Charles Health System have teamed up to hold a collaborative job fair to help support the Central Oregon community. This will be an in-person job fair with two of Central Oregon’s largest employers. There will be immediate in person interviews with soon as next-day placements. Get connected with some of the hottest jobs in all of Central Oregon with just one application or interview!

The event has the goal of filling over 1,000 open positions in the Central Oregon area. Applicants will have the opportunity to learn about current job openings and interview in person or from the comfort of their vehicle.

Whether individuals are looking for a full-time position, part-time work, or a more flexible schedule, Express can place individuals in a wide range of jobs that meet their employment goals, including Office Services, Light Industrial, Skilled Trades and Professional positions.

Some positions available include:

Assemblers

Maintenance Mechanics

Machine Operators

Welders

Forklift Operators

Warehouse Workers

Shipping/Receiving Clerks

Delivery Drivers

Customer Services

Administrative Assistants

Counter Sales

Staff Accountants

Marketing Specialists

Outside Sales

Bookkeepers

Engineers

Cashiers

Housekeepers

Room Service Attendants

Laboratory Couriers

Executive Assistants

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve, employing 552,000 people across North America in 2020.

About St. Charles Health System

With four hospitals and more than 220 employed medical providers, St. Charles Health System is the largest provider of medical care in Central Oregon. We take our role in our communities seriously and have pledged to work with our partners to achieve our vision: Creating America's healthiest community, together. A private, nonprofit Oregon corporation, we're Central Oregon's largest employer with more than 4,300 caregivers in Bend, Madras, Redmond, Prineville, Sisters and La Pine combined. More than 350 active medical staff members and approximately 200 visiting medical staff members also make it possible for St. Charles to deliver a wide range of excellent care in a compassionate, healing environment.