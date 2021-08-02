WorkSource Oregon centers reopen across state for in-person service for first time in over a year

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Employment Department, in partnership with WorkSource Oregon, launched two efforts Monday to support Oregon’s economic recovery.

Thirty-five WorkSource Oregon centers reopened for in-person services since closing April 7, 2020 due to the pandemic, and

A refreshed WorkSource Oregon website was launched in English and Spanish. Google Translate is available on the website and nine additional languages will be added over the coming weeks.

“WorkSource Oregon helps people find jobs and businesses find talent and the reopening of local WorkSource Oregon centers is a major milestone in Oregon’s recovery from the pandemic. We are very happy to be open again and helping customers find work and explore their career options in person. The refreshed website will showcase the range of personalized, high-quality employment and training services that our skilled WorkSource staff can offer to job seekers and employers,” said Jim Pfarrer, director of Workforce Operations for the Oregon Employment Department.

To ensure the safety of employees and visitors and prevent further spread of COVID-19, masks must be worn by all employees and customers.

For individuals interested in in-person help, center operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday. To reduce wait times, Oregonians are encouraged to first call their local WorkSource Oregon center and make an appointment for in-person services.

People also may continue seeking WorkSource Oregon job assistance virtually and by phone. All services are available to users at no cost because they are paid for by state and federal revenue.

Services provided in these centers include:

● Workforce development programs

● One-on-one help from an employment specialist

● Job matching

● Workshops on resume writing, interviewing and other skill-building activities

● Hiring events

● Public computers

● SNAP Training and Employment Program (STEP)

● On-the-job training

● Veterans Services

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Oregonians back into our WorkSource centers," said Karen Madden Humelbaugh, director of the Office of Workforce Investments at the Higher Education Coordinating Commission Office. "When you make an appointment and come into one of our locations, you can expect to be welcomed by a staff member and receive one-on-one service. We will listen to your needs and connect you to trainings, workshops, employers--whatever makes the most sense for you and your career goals.”

It is important for Oregonians to know that the look and feel of WorkSource Oregon has changed, meaning the logo and materials may look different. For people concerned about fraud, communications with this new logo are safe, as long as they come from the Employment Department or a WorkSource Oregon office. The website URL, worksourceoregon.org, also remains the same.

The WorkSource Oregon centers’ reopening and website refresh dovetails with changes to work search requirements. As of the week of July 25-31, all people receiving Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits are required to report work search activity when they file a weekly claim. In addition, people receiving regular UI and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) must register through iMatchSkills and complete their Job Seeker profile.

Two other work search requirements--being able and available for work-- are being phased in through Sept. 1. The Employment Department is closely monitoring how the ongoing pandemic may impact peoples’ ability to meet these requirements.

Oregon has nine Local Workforce Areas that support locally-driven decisions and programs. WorkSource Oregon’s integrated one-stop service delivery provides a flexible, unified workforce education and training system that consistently exceeds customer expectations. Vocational rehabilitation and on the job training services are available.

For more information, visit WorkSourceOregon.org or a WorkSource partner.