High Desert Chamber Music postpones Old Mill concert due to smoke, poor air quality

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Chamber Music has canceled tonight’s event at the Old Mill District. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have canceled today's concert due to the current air quality levels in Bend. The well-being of our patrons, artists and volunteers is of paramount concern, and we look forward to enjoying this performance together again when conditions allow,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

This event has been rescheduled for next week on Saturday, August 14, @ 12:00pm. This is the final concert of the season, and will take place in the Old Mill District overlooking the Deschutes River. Join us in the Center Plaza, right in front of the flag bridge. Make sure to arrive early if you want a seat, and make plans to stick around for lunch and shopping in the Old Mill District!

Violinist Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith will perform an extended 30-minute program of works by Paganini, Kreisler, Elgar, and more. Brought to you by Miller Lumber, these concerts are FREE to attend and open to all, whether you plan to attend, or you happen to stumble upon them!

This is your last chance to catch our return to presenting high quality live classical chamber music in Central Oregon - Come Hear the Music!

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its thirteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.