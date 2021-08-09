Council on Aging of Central Oregon wins 4 National Mature Media awards

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced Monday they won four highly coveted National Mature Media Awards in this year's 30th annual competition.

The in-house creative team won a Gold for a 2021 Billboard, Silver for both the 2020 Council on Aging Impact Report and a 2020 direct-mail package, and a Bronze award for the a 2020 direct-mail letter.

The National Mature Media Awards are open to local, state, and national organizations that serve older adults, including Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers, hospitals, AARP, and the National Institute on Aging. Interested parties can read more about the awards and the winners at https://seniorawards.com/.

Executive Director of the Council on Aging, Susan Rotella, explained, “We are working hard to reach more seniors and their caregivers in need throughout the tri-county area and are thrilled that our marketing efforts have been recognized as some of the best among our peers in the aging community."

The Mature Media Awards is organized by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for the older adult market. Using a rating scale of 1 to 100, a panel of national mature market experts judges the entries based on format, content, creativity, relevance, and overall quality. The judges' scores are totaled and averaged, and Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit certificates are awarded based on these averaged scores.

The Council on Aging supports all seniors, especially those struggling to maintain their independence and quality of life while living at home. Throughout the tri-county and North Klamath, we help older adults navigate aging by uniting them with the support and services they need to stay safe, healthy, and connected to the community.

Our services include access to nutritious food and programs, Medicare counseling, caregiver support, respite services, evidence-based health programs, in-home care support, home safety, senior-focused community resources, referrals, and educational programs. We’re also actively involved in helping create communities with infrastructures, policies, and practices that are age-friendly and accessible to all.

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org or follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

