Poor air quality prompts High Desert Chamber Music to cancel Old Mill concert

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Chamber Music has canceled Saturday afternoon’s event at the Old Mill District due to poor air quality in the region.

“We have waited as long as possible to make this decision, but given the current air quality index levels, we cannot in good conscience move forward with this performance. We are disappointed to cancel this event, and apologize for the late notice. We hope to reschedule this final concert for later in the summer, when more favorable conditions allow,” stated Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its thirteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.