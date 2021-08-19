Council on Aging of C.O. celebrates PacificSource Meals on Wheels team’s 20 years of service

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon is celebrating the amazing team of volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers from PacificSource who have reached their 20th year of service in Bend.

PacificSource has a long-standing commitment to serving the communities where they do business and the Meals on Wheels program is a vital lifeline to the health of our community, and they are committed to seeing it remain a successful offering for seniors in need.

“PacificSource has been such a great partner in helping our Bend seniors get the nutritional support and friendly visits needed to remain safe and independent in their homes as long as possible” said Susan Rotella, executive director of the Council on Aging. “We are honored to be working with such a dedicated team of employees who have been available to deliver meals and a happy face to so many seniors over the years.”

To help their employees get to their volunteer assignments, PacificSource offers company cars to use for the Meals on Wheels deliveries. And while workloads can vary for any employee, they tell us they are always so glad that they took time to do a meal delivery. It recharges batteries and employees know they made a difference that day.

A PacificSource volunteer shared, “I know the pandemic has been very difficult for a lot of people, and I’m so glad Meals on Wheels has continued to work during this time and remained strong. This last year, I brought my kids along one day, and it was great for them to experience what Meals on Wheels is about and how they help the community.”

THANK YOU to all the past and current team of Meals on Wheels drivers at PacificSource!!! We could not do it without you.

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org or follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.