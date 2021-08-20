Bend Park and Rec opens fall recreation programs registration on Tuesday

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Anticipating the return to school, cooler weather and ice season, Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for fall recreation programs beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 8 a.m.

Fall programs run from early September through December and include youth and adult activities, no school day programs, arts, outdoors, swimming, sports and ice season favorites including skating, hockey and curling.

“This fall, BPRD offers a variety of options for all ages with indoor and outdoor opportunities,” said Don Horton, executive director. “Although we are still operating under specific guidelines through this public health crisis that has lasted longer than any of us could have anticipated, we still have programs and activities to keep you active, engaged and healthy.”

Program descriptions and schedules are available for preview in the Fall 2021 Online Playbook or at the registration website.

Patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these three locations: District Office, Juniper Swim and Fitness Center or Larkspur Community Center Home of the Bend Senior Center. If experiencing difficulty registering online, contact any of the following by phone: