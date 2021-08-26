100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon donates $22,235 to three nonprofits

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Through the collective efforts of members of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon, $22,235 was raised in June for three nominated area nonprofits that serve Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Thanks to members of this grassroots organization, funds were collected for Bethlehem Inn, $9,400; Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Central Oregon, $7,080; and The Shield, $5,755.

Many thanks to Westside Church for opening its doors to our first in-person gathering since 2020. An intimate group of members met to watch a video of the three nominated organizations, plus a time for questions and answers. The remainder of the membership watched the videos virtually and ‘voted with their wallet’ by contributing online or via a check to one or all of the selected nonprofits.

Kristin Betschart, who is co-leader, along with Linda Orcelletto for 100+ WWCCO, said, “my heart is overflowing. Like so many other organizations, we’ve had to adapt to COVID and the challenges it presents. Yet, the wonderful ladies continue to fully jump in and find a way to provide for our community and offer their support.”

Bethlehem Inn has been a partner to transform the lives of those experiencing homelessness through shelter, help, and hope in Central Oregon for 22 years. Funds will be used toward purchasing a commercial freezer for the new Redmond facility at the former Greenway Motel.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is an organization that trains volunteers toa dvocate on behalf of the more than 500 children in the foster care system in the tri-county area. Funds will go toward the cost of training much-needed additional CASA volunteers.

The Shield of Central Oregon, formed in 2018, serves C.O. veterans and first responders by providing effective, free, and anonymous mental health services and counseling. Funds will be used to pay counselors and mental health professionals for their services.

About 100+Women Who Care of Central Oregon: a member-based organization of women who meet quarterly. Collective donations are given to three randomly drawn, nominated nonprofits from members. Members then donate $100 to one or all three of the organizations who submit a video or story about why funds are crucial. To learn more about this amazing organization that has grown to be one of the largest chapters in the world, and has raised nearly $600,000 for local non-profits since its inception in 2014, visit 100wwcco.com. Nominations for the third quarter of 2021 are now open until August 31.