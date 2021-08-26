Deschutes Children’s Foundation cancels annual Ripples fundraiser due to COVID-19

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes Children’s Foundation has announced the cancellation of their Ripples auction scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, due to surging infections caused by the delta variant. The auction is the cornerstone fundraising event for the organization, which has been serving the community since 1990.

“While canceling our biggest event was not an easy decision, we know it’s the right choice to protect vulnerable people in our community, especially children under 12 who aren’t able to be vaccinated,” said Deschutes Children’s Foundation Board Chair Luke Ross.

The annual event supports nonprofit organizations that help children and families in Redmond, Bend and La Pine.

“Due to the pandemic, Ripples has been canceled two years in a row, creating a significant budget shortfall. We are grateful to our sponsors and donors who have stepped up to bridge the gap through these continued challenges,” said Amy Ward, Deschutes Children’s Foundation executive director.

“We are thankful for the support of so many local companies that value our mission and our collective well-being, especially our presenting sponsor, Kirby Nagelhout Construction Company, and venue host Riverhouse on the Deschutes,” Ross said. “We look forward to holding the event when people can safely focus on the pleasure of supporting children and families in our community, next year on Saturday, May 7, 2022.”

You can reach Deschutes Children’s Foundation with additional questions or support at 541-388-3101, or online at www.deschuteschildrensfoundation.org.

Founded in 1990 to create a central location for children and families to access services, Deschutes Children’s Foundation envisions a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive. Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides classroom and office space and free facility management to 22 nonprofits at four community campuses.