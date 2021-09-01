First Interstate Bank to hold fourth annual Volunteer Day; Bend workers plan 13 C.O. service projects

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To support the communities it serves, First Interstate Bank is hosting its fourth annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 8. As part of this philanthropic effort, all First Interstate locations will close at noon on Sept. 8, giving employees paid time to volunteer in their communities.

Over 2,000 First Interstate volunteers from across the company will support approximately 225 separate nonprofit organizations through more than 250 service projects.

Recognizing the unique challenges to hosting this year’s Volunteer Day event, employees may volunteer onsite at organizations where it is safe to do so at a social distance. Additional options allow employees to volunteer remotely—from their home, from the Bank, or virtually by hosting webinars/financial education seminars.

Service projects include—but are not limited to—financial literacy trainings, building hygiene kits, preparing food boxes for home deliveries, weeding and harvesting gardens, chopping firewood, and sewing blankets.

Locally, First Interstate employees in Bend will participate in 13 service projects, supporting organizations including Ronald McDonald House Charities (cooking meals for families currently at the house, planting flowers, and cleaning the playground), Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (renovating the greenhouse to add a wood floor, shelving, and a new roof) and Discover Your Northwest (building a bat box to support the bat habitat).

Employees selected their own service projects to ensure they cater to the specific needs of their communities and were encouraged to support nonprofit organizations working to eliminate poverty.

“Giving back to the places we call home is what makes us who we are,” said First Interstate President and CEO, Kevin Riley. “Yes, we’re a full-service community bank, but more importantly, we’re a trusted community partner and neighbor. We are honored to celebrate the power of community with you on Volunteer Day—and every day.”