Survey seeks input to curb rise in Deschutes County fatal crashes

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Billboards are popping up in Bend this week, asking community members to weigh in on transportation safety in the wake of a significant rise in fatal traffic crashes in Deschutes County.

A coalition of agencies and organizations has launched a survey at www.CentralOregonSafeTravel.org to capture community input. Community members are being asked what actions they are willing to take to turn things around and help save lives.

The survey is also being disseminated through multiple social media platforms.

Here’s the problem: 31 people died in Deschutes County traffic crashes last year, despite a significant drop-off in traffic volumes due to COVID-19. That was the most fatalities in more than 10 years. Especially at risk are young drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Statistics show the risk of fatalities could be reduced by more than two-thirds if drivers do these four things:

Slow down Drive sober Buckle up Pay attention

Survey results will be announced at the first ever Central Oregon Safe Travel Summit planned for Thursday Sept. 30. The virtual event will bring together community leaders from around Central Oregon to confront head-on the region’s emerging transportation safety threat.

To learn more or take the survey: go to www.CentralOregonSafeTravel.org