St. Charles awards Central Oregon nonprofits more than $65K in grants

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Health System is pleased to announce it is providing $65,500 in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Central Oregon.

Schools, cities and health and wellness programs for underserved youth are among the 11 nonprofits in the region that are helping meet the critical needs of individuals and families, providing services that prevent or end homelessness and break the cycle of poverty.

Some of the largest grants were awarded to:

City of Madras, which received $30,000 for its Jefferson County Broadband Plan;

Heart of Oregon Corps Inc, which received $3,000 for its Heart of Oregon Corps: Training Tomorrow's Workforce Today;

Bend-La Pine Schools, which received $10,000 for Summit Bryt Trailhead - Bridge for Resilient Youth in Transition;

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance, which received $2,500 for Translation of Recipes for Increased Food Security;

The 1017 Project, which received $5,000 for its Fresh beef for food banks and shelters project;

Since its inception, St. Charles Health System has been contributing to programs that benefit the communities it serves. By collaborating with other nonprofits in the area, St. Charles aims to implement and support best-practice and evidence-based initiatives that address community needs and improve the overall health of the region.

