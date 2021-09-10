Sunriver Stars Community Theater gears up for 10th season, seeks new members

Community Billboard

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Despite another year of mostly closed curtains, Sunriver Stars Community Theater is preparing for a year of celebration in honor of its 10th anniversary season. Pending state and local restrictions, the theater company plans to expand its board and kick off the year with a late-winter comedy directed by local veteran actor, Ron Pugh.

Following the comedy, likely to debut in March, SSCT will close out spring with the dinner theater production of "Mamma Mia! The Secret of the Spoon!" postponed from fall 2021, and culminate 10 years of theater magic with the fantasy production "The Wizard of Oz". With a little extra time for planning due to the postponement, the SSCT board is refocusing all its efforts on 2022 and looking to expand.

“We were so sorry to have to close production of ‘Spoon’ due to the rise of Covid in our area,” said SSCT Artistic Director Victoria Kristy. “But we are still alive and well behind the scenes and looking for members!”

Available positions include marketing director (secure sponsorships for 10th anniversary season and beyond), costume and props manager, recording secretary and vice president. Anyone with a love for promoting performing arts in the community is encouraged to apply by contacting Victoria Kristy at sunriverdiva@gmail.com.

While awaiting the return of theater in Sunriver, the Stars invite you to enjoy the last SSCT production from STARS Kids 2021 Drama Camp, "Willy Wonka Jr ~ A Musical Revue" performed by students of the camp, parents and a few longtime Stars actors. The video is available on the SSCT website or YouTube channel https://youtu.be/at7hpdU8EsU.

For more information and updates, subscribe to our mailing list at www.sunriverstars.org or follow SSCT on Facebook.

ABOUT SUNRIVER STARS COMMUNITY THEATER

Sunriver STARS Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver, Oregon and the surrounding communities.