Crater Lake National Park seeks public comment on trail management plan

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (KTVZ) –The National Park Service is seeking public input on a Trail Management Plan for Crater Lake National Park. The purpose of the trail management plan is to provide high-quality nonmotorized recreational opportunities while preserving park resources.

Specifically, the park proposes to construct new trails and change designated uses on some existing trails. The plan is intended to guide trail management and investment in trail infrastructure over the next 25 years. Crater Lake National Park will be having a virtual public meeting regarding the trail management plan on Wednesday, October 13, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM PDT. This virtual public meeting can be accessed using this link on October 13.

An online "StoryMap" is available to provide an overview of the draft plan and the corresponding maps at https://go.usa.gov/xM9wS, and the complete draft plan can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xMX2W.

We will be accepting feedback between September 21 and October 21, 2021. We would like to hear your thoughts on the alternatives presented in the plan, the analysis of their impacts, and any other concerns or ideas you might have. Your comments will help us ensure we have the best plan possible. Comments can be submitted online at https://go.usa.gov/xMX2W , or by mail to

Tom Gibney, Project Manager

Denver Service Center – Planning

12795 West Alameda Pkwy

Lakewood, CO 80228

If you have further questions regarding this project or open comment period, please contact Tom Gibney at 303-969-2479 or via e-mail at e-mail us. For more information about Crater Lake National Park, please call (541) 594-3000. You can also visit the park on Facebook, Instagram, or the park website at https://www.nps.gov/crla.