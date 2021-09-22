Credit union employees donate over $100K to Oregon, SW Wash. nonprofits

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As part of its fifth annual employee giving campaign, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced Wednesday its employees have directed $99,100 to Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, NAYA (Native American Youth and Family Center) and Hacienda CDC.

To expand its impact across the region, OnPoint will divide another $10,000 among four regional non-profits: Northwest Youth Corps (Eugene), Unidos Bridging Community (McMinnville), Central Oregon Veterans Ranch (Central Oregon) and Salem Keizer Coalition for Equality (Salem).

“The impact we have on our community starts with our employees,” said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “Our employees are a part of the same communities we serve, and have selected incredible local organizations they know are making a difference across a spectrum of services and needs. OnPoint is proud to support all of them.”

Each year, OnPoint’s annual employee giving campaign donates $100 on behalf of each of its employees to select organizations that are making a difference in the community. The campaign resulted in donations of $37,650 to Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest, $33,750 to NAYA (Native American Youth and Family Center) and $27,700 to Hacienda CDC.

“The issues we face as a society are complex and cannot be solved alone,” said Cyreena Boston Ashby, CEO of Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest. “The key to accomplishing our mission to help young girls grow up healthly, educated and independent is cultivating deep partnerships with local organizations like OnPoint that are so dedicated to building strong communities. We thank each one of OnPoint’s employees for their continued support, and we look forward to working together to continue the growth and development of young women in our community.”

About this year’s recipients

Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest

As the leading voice for girls in the region, Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest supports and inspires underserved girls in Portland, Vancouver and Seattle to be strong, smart and bold through life-changing programs and experiences for youth ages 6-18. To help local young women grow up healthy, educated and independent, Girls Inc., in partnership with local school districts and organizations, offers age-specific after-school programs like Euerka! and Girls Groups. Girls Inc.’s programs are centered around holistic youth development as participants learn to value their whole selves, discover and develop their inherent strengths, and receive the support they need to navigate challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.girlsincpnw.org/.

The Native American Youth and Family Center (NAYA) is a family of numerous tribes and voices rooted in sustaining tradition and building cultural wealth. Since 1974, the local non-profit has provided culturally-specific programs and services that guide Native American people toward personal success and balance through cultural empowerment. NAYA’s services foster a holistic, healthy and family-driven environment for Native Americans across the Portland Metro Area. The NAYA Family Center impacts the lives of over 10,000 individuals from over 380 tribal backgrounds annually, providing early childhood and youth education, college and career planning support, housing guidance and more. To learn more, visit https://nayapdx.org/.

Hacienda CDC is a Latino Community Development Corporation that strengthens families by providing affordable housing, homeownership support, economic advancement and educational opportunities. The non-profit was formed in 1986 to provide housing and supportive services to low-income, predominantly Latino communities. Today, Hacienda CDC provides safe, stable homes for over 1,500 individuals each year and has developed nine low-income properties across the Portland Metro Area. Hacienda CDC also developed the Portland Mercado in the Foster-Powell neighborhood, Portland’s first Latino public market home to 60+ businesses that bring together diverse cultures through food, art and entertainment. Learn more at https://haciendacdc.org/.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 452,000 members and with assets of $8.8 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.