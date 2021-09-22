State holding public hearings this week on defining wildland-urban interface

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Three public hearings are scheduled this week to gather feedback on the proposed administrative rule defining the “wildland-urban interface” in Oregon.

This proposed rule sets the definition of the WUI and provides the framework for the additional rulemaking needed to establish boundary criteria required by Senate Bill 762.

Public comment can be made by joining any of the public meetings at the specified time through the Zoom meeting links:

Public input on the proposed rule will also be accepted by email until Oct. 1 at sb762.rulemaking@oregon.gov.

The department received input on the proposed WUI definition from a diverse group of stakeholders through a rulemaking advisory committee. The Board of Forestry approved the proposed administrative rule during a special meeting on August 24.

General comments or questions the department’s implementation of Senate Bill 762 can be emailed to sb762.rulemaking@oregon.gov. Additionally, all RAC meetings have time set aside for public input. Meeting schedules and links to virtual meetings can be found on the ODF webpage for Senate Bill 762.