Bend Preschool says it has open slots available, free for eligible families

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Preschool and child care can be hard to find right now. Many families spend weeks or months frustrated looking for a position, only to end up on a long waiting list and not able to start work.

Bend Preschool said has a government grant allowing families of median and low income to receive FREE Preschool Monday - Thursday from 8 am to 2 pm.

“There are still slots available at our Galveston location,” says Ruth Crawmer, owner and multi-site director. “Families have not applied, and so spots are sitting vacant.”

“Families don’t have to be working. They might be a student, or a stay-at-home parent who wants to make sure their child is ready for kindergarten,” says Crawmer.

Families can apply at BendPreschool.com by clicking on FREE PRESCHOOL. The local HUB, Central Oregon Early Learning HUB qualifies families based upon the last 3 months of income.