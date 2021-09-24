Rotary Club of Redmond donates ‘grab and go’ carts for St. Charles Redmond staff

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Rotary Club of Redmond recently donated to St. Charles Redmond $1,200 for four grab-and-go carts with gift baskets filled with fresh fruits and lots of snacking items, to be stationed around the hospital for the busy staff.

Rotary Club volunteers assembled the gift baskets after their weekly luncheon at the Juniper Golf Course clubhouse.

Rotary member Angela Saraceno, who coordinated the project at St Charles, said “The hospital staff, strapped for time and stretched by double shifts, were most appreciative of this wonderful donation.”

The gift cards read; “To the Staff at St. Charles Redmond - Thank you for putting the Community’s Health needs before your own”

“With heartfelt Gratitude and Appreciation” - The Rotary Club of Redmond.