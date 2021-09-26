Redmond Cub Scouts learn all about angling at Metolius Pond fishing derby

Community Billboard

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Cub Scouts learned the ins and outs of angling and had a lot of fun at a fishing derby held Saturday at Metolius Pond in Camp Sherman.

Metolius Pond was established in 2018 as a fishing pond for kids and disabled anglers, on the grounds of a former fish hatchery.

The youngsters got to learn how to bait a hook, cast, net and release a fish. They also learned about fishing regulations, guidelines and safety.

Prizes were awarded for the biggest and longest fish – Benson caught the biggest, weighing in at nearly a pound, while Theo won the longest-fish competition, at 15 inches.

Scouting creates opportunities through programs and activities that allow youth ages 5 to 18 to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence and reinforce ethical standards.