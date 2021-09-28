Family Access Network receives $7,500 grant from St. Charles Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network (FAN) recently received a $7,500 grant from the St. Charles Foundation to support services in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These funds will ensure FAN is able to meet increasing needs for basic necessities such as food, clothing, rent relief/heating assistance, health care, dental care, and much more as COVID-19’s economic impacts continue to ripple through Central Oregon.

“FAN is grateful for the role St. Charles has played in keeping our community healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their longtime support of our efforts sustains our advocates’ work to connect children and families in need to vital resources, so that our community can thrive,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director.

The mission of St. Charles Foundation is to support St. Charles Health System in the delivery and advancement of world-class health care in Central Oregon and achieve its strategic goals. The St. Charles Foundation works with the community to develop and steward philanthropic resources to fund programs and capital projects that improve health, prevent disease, enhance quality of life and provide the highest quality care possible for all St. Charles patients now and in the future. St. Charles Foundation is proud of the contribution that their community benefit program makes to support a healthy, vibrant future for the Central Oregon community.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.