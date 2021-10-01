Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff Sunday to honor fallen firefighters

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

"Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave those they love and cherish to protect our land, our communities, and fellow Oregonians,” Brown said in a statement Friday. "I am thankful for the dedicated service of these brave men and women. We honor the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and Dan and I are keeping their families, friends, and fellow firefighters in our thoughts."

In accordance with White House flag orders, the first Sunday of October is designated in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.