Latino Community Assn. issues statement on fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Latino Community Association issued this statement Monday, joining the call for justice in the fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr.:

As a community, we mourn the loss of Barry Washington, Jr., who was killed on Sunday, September 19, in downtown Bend. He was a son, a friend, a student, and a new member of this community.

The Latino Community Association affirms the values of inclusivity and diversity. We affirm our commitment to resolving conflict nonviolently. We believe in the importance of listening to each other. We call on the community to come together and focus on how we can prevent these tragedies from happening in the city we all love, while keeping and holding those in positions of power accountable.

We call for solidarity, justice, and support for Barry's family as they grieve this tragic loss. We invite our community to reflect on our own internal anti-Blackness as well as to support Barry's family through their official GoFundMe https://gofund.me/231eefe2

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.