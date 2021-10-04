OSU-Cascades to host drive-thru, walk-up clinics for flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University–Cascades will host free flu shot and COVID-19 vaccination clinics for faculty, staff, students and Central Oregon community members on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 12 and 13.

The on-campus clinics are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The drive-thru clinic will take place in the newly opened OSU-Cascades parking lot off Simpson Avenue, between Mt. Washington Drive and Century Drive.

The walk-up clinic will take place on the Obsidian Hall patio. Free one-hour parking will be available to community members in the campus parking lot, located along Simpson Avenue.

The clinics are hosted in partnership with Deschutes County Health Services. No health insurance is necessary to receive a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccination.

The flu vaccination is available for ages 6 months and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for ages 12 and older.

Vaccinations will be available at the clinics for those seeking first or second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For those who receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Deschutes County Health Services will provide instructions for receiving a second dose. A vaccination card with documentation of a first dose will be needed to receive a second dose.

COVID-19 booster shots will not be available at the clinics. For information about booster shots in Deschutes County visit deschutes.org/health/page/covid-19-vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu shot may be administered without regard to the timing of other vaccines, and side effects are similar whether the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot are given simultaneously or administered separately.

For additional information about the clinics, contact 541-322-3100 or info@osucascades.edu.