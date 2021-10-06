Healthy Beginnings to offer free screenings to all, birth to 5, on Oct. 15

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Are you wondering if your child's development is on track? Do they have any issues with their vision or hearing? Research shows that health and development from birth through age five is critical to a child’s success in school and in life.

Healthy Beginnings can help answer these questions, and more, at their free health and development clinic on Saturday, October 15th from 10:00am – 2:00pm at the Highland Baptist Church, located at 3100 SW Highland Ave. in Redmond.

Healthy Beginnings screens young children in hearing, speech and language, motor skills, cognitive development, vision, health and safety, dental, behavior and nutrition. Access to professionals and trained volunteers in all these core areas are available at the time of the screening. Parents and children from birth through five years old meet one on one with up to ten health and development professionals. Parenting information and referrals to additional community and medical resources are provided free as well.

There is no cost for these screenings, regardless of income level or insurance coverage – if the child is between birth to five years in age and a resident of Deschutes, Crook or Jefferson counties.

Appointments are now available – call the Healthy Beginnings office at 541-383-6357.

About Healthy Beginnings

For 25 years, Healthy Beginnings (HB) has provided Central Oregon families with free health and developmental screenings for children from birth to five years old. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization also provides assessment consultations and referrals to appropriate community agencies, follow-up services, and medical resources. Since its inception, Healthy Beginnings has provided free screenings to over 12,000 Central Oregon children.

For more information about additional Healthy Beginnings Community Screenings, please visit myhb.org.

Healthy Beginnings is a "21 Cares for Kids" partner.