Tickets to go on sale for new ‘Holiday Light Experience’ at Deschutes County Fairgrounds

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Holiday Light Experience at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo, a unique and dazzling walk-through holiday light experience, makes its debut in 2021 to celebrate the season with an unprecedented spectacle of 100,000 square feet of lights that will greet Yuletide revelers in the heart of Central Oregon.

Guests will wind through a pathway in an indoor experience that ends outdoors with a unique Santa’s Village. This magical spot welcomes one and all with hot chocolate, beverages & snacks, shopping for distinctive & handcrafted gift, plus the new Holiday Light Theatre, a spectacle of dynamic, festive lights presented on a 20x40 screen! And, of course, it’s his village – Santa will be there greeting guests.

Tickets for the Holiday Light Experience at Deschutes County Fair & Expo will be on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Holiday Light Experience opens Nov. 19 and ends on New Year’s Day. Hours are 4pm-9pm Wednesday-Sunday. Starting Dec. 1, the event is open seven days a week. Tickets range from a general admission of $18 weekdays to $25 weekends to a Family Four Pack for $60. Tickets for various experiences are available at holidaylightexperience.com.

“The Holiday Light Experience at Deschutes County Fair & Expo will be an exceptional experience for families to enjoy together and to celebrate the holidays. Invite your friends and family, take pictures, make memories, and have some fun! We hope this will becomes a new Central Oregon Tradition. See you all November 19!” Said Geoff Hinds, General Manager, Deschutes County Fair and Expo.

Holiday Light Experience at Deschutes County Fair & Expo is specially designed for an exceptional experience to be enjoyed from the comfort of one’s own pace strolling through the exhibits.

In addition, Holiday Light Experience Deschutes is a perfect location for companies wishing to have a unique Holiday party with millions of lights. At every turn, the magical route is anticipated to overflow with spectacular light displays, along with Christmas melodies that bring popular holiday themes and characters to life.

Steve Driscoll, who has been building and designing the layouts for years, explains that a series of six tunnels of holiday lights will have themes such as stars, ornaments, snowflakes, presents, candy canes, icicles and ‘endless’ neon squares for optical illusions. Intermingled with the holiday light tunnels will be individual vignettes -- from an Aspen Forest to Santa’s Village -- and two 30-foot Christmas trees, walk through ornaments and, of course, Santa Claus. Driscoll added, “This will be an immersive experience for all patrons.”

The Holiday Light Experience is produced by R Entertainment in conjunction with Tony Trade, and designed by Steve Driscoll.

TICKETS. A summary of ticket options Nov. 19 through New Year’s Day:

Weekdays November 19 - December 16 (Monday/Tuesday Closed)

GA: $18 online / $23 at door

Fast Pass Ticket: $23 online / $28 at door

Family Four Pack: $60 online / $65 at door

Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com

Weekdays December 17 – January 1 (Monday/Tuesday Closed)

GA: $25 online / $30 at door

Fast Pass Ticket: $35 online / $40 at door

Family Four Pack: $75 online / $80 at door

Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com

Weekends November 19 – December 16 (Monday/Tuesday Closed)

GA: $25 online / $30 at door

Fast Pass Ticket: $35 online / $40 at door

Family Four Pack: $65 online / $70 at door

Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com

Weekends December 17 – January 1 (Monday/Tuesday Closed)

GA: $25 online / $30 at door

Fast Pass Ticket: $35 online / $40 at door

Family Four Pack: $75 online / $80 at door

Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com

Holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve)

GA: $30 online / $35 at door

Fast Pass Ticket: $40 online / $45 at door

Family Four Pack: $80 online / $85 at door

Corporate Groups email info@rpmtix.com

LATEST INFORMATION & SOCIAL MEDIA. For tickets and latest event details, visit https://www.holidaylightexperience.com/ and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @HolidayLightExperience

Holiday Light Experience at Deschutes County Fair & Expo. A handcrafted holiday lights spectacle greets the season’s revelers November 19 through New Year’s Day, at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center where 100,000 square feet of lights await in an enormous indoor festive display and an outside patio with crafts, food and beverage. The exceptional Yuletide experience features six themed lighted holiday ‘tunnels’ and nearly 20 rich vignettes with iconic holiday cheer elements such as icicles, stars, Christmas trees, ornaments, snowflakes, gift boxes, candy canes and more. Corporate groups are also welcome by emailing info@rpmtix.com. Hours are 4pm-9pm Wednesday-Sunday; beginning December 1, hours are noon-10 pm daily, including holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve). All tickets and group reservations in advance highly recommended. For more, visit holidaylightexperience.com. Follow on social media @holidayLightExperience.

About Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center is the premier event facility in the Pacific Northwest, attracting event producers and audiences to enjoy hundreds of events annually. With 340 acres and more than 300,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and state-of-the-art amenities, the facility is turnkey. The First Interstate Bank Center is home to the area’s top rodeos, concerts, motocross, BMX, tradeshows, and more. Neighboring the Bend-Redmond Airport FLYRDM and set in the Recreation Capital of the Northwest—the center connects guests to world-class skiing, golf, rock climbing, cycling, fishing and so much more! Plan your event or attend one of over 400 events hosted at the center each year, set against the magnificent backdrop of sunny Central Oregon. Expo.Deschutes.org

About R Entertainment. R Entertainment is an experiential marketing, content and business development company, producing 200 dates a year, such as the 10-city NFL Alumni Fantasy Draft; 10-city USA TODAY NETWORK Wine & Food Experience; Kentucky Derby Fillies & Lilies Party; Final Four Sponsors Ball; National Taco Tour with COMCAST Spectacor; Michael Waltrip Craft Beers & Country Music Festival; Super Bowl events; PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open; Shea Homes Good Life Festivals presented by Subaru; Subaru Presents Scottsdale 4th of July; Holiday Light Experience at Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, and Deschutes County Fairgrounds, Oregon; among others. R Entertainment also books concert talent, and produces & provides a full range of services for festivals and events such as Arizona Diamondbacks Evening on the Diamond; and DiscOasis in Los Angeles. Visit R-Entertainment.com

About Steve Driscoll. Steve Driscoll is an accomplished metal worker, in the design and fabrication business for nearly 30 years. Among his creations are the Fetish bicycle line, SLD bike line, Hacienda Harley’s custom motorcycle shop, Maximum Fitness Gyms and Air Park Bike. His latest design project is Scrumptious Gelato, Panini, Pantry & Coffee Bar located in DC Ranch, Scottsdale, Ariz., that just opened this fall.