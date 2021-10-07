Central Oregon Locavore launches container reuse program to help reduce waste

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Locavore has launched a new program to help reduce waste at the Locavore Indoor Farmers Market. The Container Reuse Program, launched with the help of a grant from The Environmental Center, enables shoppers to reuse glass jars and other containers to purchase bulk items from the store instead of single-use plastics and paper bags.

Locavore received a grant from The Environmental Center to assist in the purchase of a dishwasher to sanitize containers for reuse. Hundreds of containers have been donated to Locavore to launch this program, and to ensure containers are returned to Locavore for reuse in this program, Locavore will be requiring a $1 deposit on all glass canning jars. There are also non-canning jars and containers that require no deposit to use. All containers that are returned to the marketplace will be sanitized and returned to the store to be reused again and again.

Central Oregon Locavore is excited to offer this program that makes it easy for shoppers to reduce waste when purchasing from Locavore.

Central Oregon Locavore Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)3 non-profit supporting local food and farms through many educational programs and a year-round indoor farmers market.