Some trails in Phil’s Trail area to close temporarily for logging, restoration work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, closures will be in place temporarily on portions of trails within the Phil’s Trail area. The closures are to protect the public’s safety as mastication of brush and small trees occurs in the area, which can cause debris to fling up to 300 feet.

The following trails will be closed temporarily:

Lower Whoops and Pine Drops are closed between the 310 road and the 300 road.

Phil’s Trail is closed between the 4601-336 Road and the 300 Road. Downhill riders can reroute around the Phil’s Trail closure by following the 4601-336 to the east and then taking the 300 road to the north to its intersection with Phil’s trail.

Beginning Monday, trails will be closed weekly every Monday at 12 a.m. to Friday at 3 p.m. Trails will be open Saturdays, Sundays and all federal holidays. The trails will reopen when the work is completed later this fall.

The public, for their own and others' safety, should abide by the closures, the U.S. Forest Service. People could be significantly harmed if debris from the mastication work strikes them. The mastication work is a part of restoring the forests to a healthier condition and reducing the potential for high intensity fires.

Later this fall, the Forest Service anticipates that portions of the Storm King Trail between Cascade Lakes Highway and Forest Service Road 4615 will be closed for restoration work, which will include logging operations and mastication work. The public will be notified when these trail closures occur.