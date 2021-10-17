Debris burning reopens in areas outside of Bend; campfires, warming fires allowed in city

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Debris burning opened on Saturday for all areas in Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2. County 911 dispatch has received many concerned calls from people who are unaware that burning had opened, Bend Fire officials said Sunday.

Debris burning is permitted throughout the rural areas of Bend, but outdoor debris burning within the city limits of Bend is prohibited, in accordance with city ordinance 5.30.005.

Campfires, recreational fires, warming fires, and cooking fires are permitted within the city of Bend and Deschutes County Rural Fire District #2 as long as the proper safety precautions are followed. Debris burning is allowed in Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District #2. Regulations and safety precautions are posted on the Bend Fire & Rescue website and may be found at www.bendoregon.gov/burninginfo.

Bend Fire & Rescue strongly recommends that those who choose to burn debris do so early in the day, while winds are lower and humidity is higher. Please have burning regulations on hand and always call the burning information line at (541) 322-6335 before you burn. If you plan to have an agricultural burn, field burn, or a debris burn that exceeds 6 feet in diameter, you must first obtain a burn permit. A link to the online Permit Portal may be found at the above website.

As an alternative to burning yard debris, Deschutes Recycling is offering residents an opportunity to recycle their yard debris at half price, only $2 per cubic yard beginning October 30. This special fall FireFree event will run through Saturday, Nov. 6 at Knott Landfill. Many area garbage companies also offer curbside pickup of yard debris for a minimal charge. For more information on FireFree and how to protect your home from wildfire, visit the website at www.firefree.org.

As a reminder, debris burning regulations may vary between governmental jurisdictions within the Central Oregon area. Please contact your local fire agency for specific requirements and closures.