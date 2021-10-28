Bend-La Pine School Board sets fall leadership listening session in Sunriver

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia and Vice-Chair Marcus LeGrand, announced Thursday that the Board’s Fall Board Leadership Listening Session will take place Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Three Rivers School’s Otter Hall in Sunriver.

Registration to participate can be made online through Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. or until all available seats are reserved. Each registered speaker will be provided two minutes to share their kudos, concerns, or questions with the Chair and Vice-Chair.

Board Leadership Listening Sessions allow community members the chance to share their thoughts on a more broad range of topics than they can during a typical board business meeting when public comment is largely reserved for agenda items.

Those unable to attend the in-person Listening Session are encouraged to share comments by electronic message submission through the Board’s Listening Post, which is an electronic communication directly to the full board and superintendent, or via mail to the school board at 520 NW Wall Street, Bend, Oregon, 97703.

Board Listening Session Details

Speakers will be called in the order in which they sign up. Proof of registration, via identification, will be required for entry.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including masking and distancing.

An event recording will be posted to the Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors webpage following the Listening Session.

American Sign Language and Spanish interpretation will be available on site. If additional interpretation is required, please notify the Board Clerk at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.