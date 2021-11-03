Learn to safely preserve food online with OSU-Extension Service’s ‘Preserve @ Home’

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Interested in safely preserving food for you and your family? It is time to think about gifting yourself or a loved one with an online, hybrid course, Preserve @ Home. Oregon State University Extension Service invites you to enroll in Preserve @ Home, a national award-winning online food safety and preservation course to teach individuals how to safely preserve a variety of food products.

Participants learn how to produce high quality, preserved foods and the science behind food preservation and food safety. Individuals with full-time jobs or live in remote areas may be interested in this course because it is self-paced. The topics are released weekly.

The registration deadline is Friday, January 14, 2022. The first class of the 6-week course opens online on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Each lesson includes online text (that can be downloaded and printed), online forum to facilitate participant discussion, and a live weekly chat session through Zoom to interact with classmates and instructors.

The weekly online chat session for the first lesson will be on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 1:00 to 1:45 PM. Topics to be covered include: Foodborne Illness – causes and prevention, Spoilage and Canning Basics, Canning High Acid Foods, Canning Specialty High Acid Foods – pickles, salsa, jams, jellies, etc., Canning Low Acid Foods, and Freezing and Drying. Supplemental materials this year will include materials on planting varieties for food preservation and one on cold storage and root cellaring.

Cost of the course is $35 plus the cost of required supplemental materials. Many of the supplemental materials are available free to view or download online. Class size is limited. Register early! This course is offered cooperatively with the University of Idaho Extension Service. Register online by January 14, 2022 at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/preserve-home-oregon

Preserve @ Home won the 1st Place Award for Food Safety Education from the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences in 2016. Instructors update the course annually. For more information, or contact Glenda Hyde at glenda.hyde@oregonstate.edu or call 541-548-6088, option 4.