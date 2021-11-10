Downtown Bend Business Association brings holiday cheer, new wreaths going on display

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Downtown Bend Business Association is a small nonprofit dedicated to increasing the vitality of Downtown Bend by enhancing the experience, image, and lifestyle of the Downtown Bend Economic Improvement District.

Operating under a very small budget, and taking responsibility for a huge scope of work, the DBBA relies on volunteers and community donations to keep downtown thriving!

For the 2021/2022 winter season, the DBBA is proud to announce that, due to a sponsorship from Lowe's Home Improvement and the DoubleTree by Hilton, they will be hanging new lit wreaths throughout the Downtown EID. This past week, volunteers from the community gathered to prep these new wreaths for hanging in the downtown district and they installed each wreath with solar lights to bring more cheer to downtown during our winter months.

In addition to new wreaths, you might have noticed that the DBBA funded and installed all new lights wrapping each lamppost in our historic downtown. You'll also see a new winter ribbon and, thanks to a sponsorship from Brilliance in Branding, new 'Welcome Winter' banners this holiday season.

All of these improvements are courtesy of the hard work of the board, staff, and volunteers of the Downtown Bend Business Association, a nonprofit dedicated to the vitality of Downtown Bend.

“Much of the work that our nonprofit does is assumed to be provided by the City of Bend,” says Aisling, the DBBA Executive Director, “However, unlike other downtowns, including our neighboring City of Redmond, the City of Bend does not provide for the cleaning, decorating, landscaping or promotion of the historic Downtown Bend district. This makes the work of our nonprofit extremely important to the health of our community.”

If you're passionate about the vitality of Downtown Bend and would like to donate to their non-profit, please visit their website, www.downtownbend.org.