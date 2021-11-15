ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Nov. 15-19

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction report for the week of Nov. 15-19.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4, encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) The contractor will be working on the U.S. 97 southbound alignment, installing the new southbound wildlife undercrossing. The contractor has installed a detour lane shift to route traffic around the structure excavation. Traffic should use caution when traveling through the work and traffic pattern change. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place - Romaine Village Way. Construct new ADA ramps along the parkway, repave all travel lanes and exit/entrance ramps (MP134.84-MP141.12).

Contractor will not be working on the project this week.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP134.84-MP141.12).

ODOT will install Road and Weather Information System (RWIS) speed sensors, travel time readers and changeable message signs. The contractor will be working on the shoulder this week. No impact to traffic.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend (MP124.4-MP133.51)

ODOT will construct the following as part of the project: deceleration lanes at Quarry Avenue and 61st Street from U.S. 97 southbound, acceleration lane from 61st Street to U.S. 97 southbound to provide greater merge distance, median barrier installation south of the Tumalo Road Interchange, and a turnaround from U.S. 97 southbound to northbound, install reflective pavement markers added for improved lane separation, and remove rock outcropping removal near the edge of the roadway for improved visibility. The contractor will be working on the shoulder this week. No impact to traffic.

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Rd. Intersection Project (MP3.26-MP3.86)

ODOT will construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ward/Hamby roads.

The contractor will be working on the shoulder this week. No impact to traffic.

Construction of the Ward/Hamby roundabout on U.S. 20 east of Bend is now under way, though earthwork likely won't begin until spring.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93). Clean-up work is scheduled between MP 35-47. Expect minor delays.

Klamath County

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75) The roundabout is open. Sign installation and clean-up work is scheduled. Expect minor delays.

Warm Springs Safety Corridor

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16) .

The contractor will perform construction activities during the daytime, including seeding, grading and concrete activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane during the daytime and controlled by flaggers and a pilot car with a half mile work zone occurring anywhere between MP 103.02 - MP 111.16. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes during the work hours.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.) Bridge construction is occurring, requiring full closure of The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge between Washington and Oregon from 8 p.m. on Thursdays – 6 a.m. on Mondays. Use an alternate route. The established, signed detour route is via I84, US97 at Biggs Jct. and SR14 to the east. Full bridge closures will occur every weekend between September 9 , 2021 and May 23 , 2022, except for the weekends of Thanksgiving , Christmas and New Years. Additionally, crews will be working overnight ( Mon - Wed nights); expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews will continue bridge deck replacement and continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wasco County/CTWS Reservation

US26: Clear Lake Road – NW Dogwood Lane, Warm Springs Highway, (MP 66.43-112.91).

No construction work planned this week.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19)

No work requiring traffic control anticipated for next week, punch list work may occur off of roadway.