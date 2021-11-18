Oregon Humanities offers free online college-level courses for low-income residents

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Humanities invites Oregonians who face barriers to continuing their educations to join HUMANITY IN PERSPECTIVE, a series of free college-level courses for adults and youth living on low incomes.

Registration for the 2022 Winter/Spring course is open now. For the second time in the program’s 20-year history, this six-credit online course is open to all Oregon adults, regardless of where they live in the state.

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating or worsening financial stress for hundreds of thousands of Oregonians, many have had to pause or abandon their education goals. Humanity in Perspective offers a supportive learning community where participants gain critical skills in writing, collaboration, and time management. And unlike many traditional classrooms, Humanity in Perspective courses treat curiosity and life experiences as subjects worth exploring alongside—and in relation to—core study subjects.

Luis Medina, a Humanity in Perspective alum, says, “HIP is a place where people can connect, share their perspectives, and learn about ideas that contribute to the growth of the community and themselves. It’s a place where you can go each week to feel like you are part of a group that cares about making meaningful change and thinking critically about the issues that are most important.”

Registration includes full tuition and readings at no cost, and financial assistance for technology to access the course is available. Additionally, participants who complete the course will earn a certificate and six transferable semester credits from Bard College. Tutoring, college guidance, and mentorship opportunities are also available to participants.

Classes will take place online on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m from January 24 to June 2. There will also be four additional Saturday classes. Humanity in Perspective (HIP) is offered in partnership with Bard College and Portland State University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is part of the national network of Clemente Courses in the Humanities.

Oregon Humanities connects people and communities through conversation, storytelling, and participatory programs to inspire understanding and collaborative change. More information about our programs and publications—which include the Conversation Project, Consider This, Humanity in Perspective, Public Program Grants, Responsive Program Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine—can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.