Author! Author! Literary Series lines up trio of dynamic writers for 10th, virtual season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s Author! Author! literary series rings in its tenth season with three powerful writers: Amy Tan, Tommy Orange and Neil Gaiman. The new season will be all virtual, with each author bringing a unique voice and perspective to the table:

AMY TAN | January 13 • 7:00 p.m. | Online

New York Times bestselling writer AMY TAN is the author of six novels, as well as several short story collections, children’s books and non-fiction titles. Her first book, The Joy Luck Club, earned enthusiastic reviews as well as an eight-month spot on The New York Times bestseller list; it was also a finalist for the National Book Award. Tan’s work has been adapted into several different forms of media. The Joy Luck Club was adapted into a play and a film. Her novel The Bonesetter’s Daughter was adapted into an opera, and her children’s book Sagwa, the Chinese Siamese Cat was adapted into an animated television show.

TOMMY ORANGE | February 3 • 7:00 p.m. | Online

TOMMY ORANGE is the author of There, There, which was one of The New York Times’ top books of 2018 and a Pulitzer Prize finalist. It received the 2019 American Book Award as well as the PEN/Hemingway award. His writing credits also include short stories in literary magazines, such as McSweeney’s, Zoetrope: All-Story and Zyzzyva. Orange is a graduate of the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts. He is a 2014 MacDowell Fellow, and a 2016 Writing by Writers Fellow. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma.

NEIL GAIMAN | March 6 • Time to be announced | Online

Prolific writer NEIL GAIMAN is the author of dozens of works of short fiction, novels, comic books, graphic novels, nonfiction, audio theatre and films. His works include the comic book series The Sandman and novels Stardust, American Gods, Coraline and The Graveyard Book. His numerous awards include the Hugo,

Nebula and Bram Stoker awards, as well as the Newbery and Carnegie medals. He is the first author to win both the Newbery and the Carnegie medals for the same work, The Graveyard Book. In 2013, his novel The Ocean at the End of the Lane was voted Book of the Year in the British National Book Awards.

“The tenth year of Author! Author! is certainly a cause for celebration,” said Chantal Strobel, project director for the series. “We’re thrilled to bring in three authors of diverse backgrounds who work in a range of genres. By keeping the series online for 2022, we can ensure that we’re offering everyone the safest experience possible while also potentially reaching new audiences. If someone wants to buy a holiday gift for a book-loving friend on the other side of the country, they can. The online format means no one is limited by geography.”

Series tickets are just $90 per person, or $35 for an individual presentation. For people watching in a group or “household,” pricing is $125 for the series, or $55 per event. Series tickets are on sale starting Friday, November 19. After January 3, individual and series tickets will be available for purchase. Money raised from ticket sales is used by the Foundation to support Library programs and services that are not funded by tax dollars, so the Foundation highly encourages people watching events as part of a group to honor the household pricing.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, November 19, at www.dplfoundation.org. The 2022 Author! Author! season is made possible by ticket sales and by these presenting sponsors: Echo Fund, Lonza, and First Interstate Bank.

For more information, visit the Foundation website at www.dplfoundation.org or call (541) 312-1027.