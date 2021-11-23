Applications open for OSU Master Gardener training in Central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information.

The program will be a hybrid training, with both online and in-person learning. Online classroom training begins January 25th – March 22 , 2022, WITH hands-on training at the OSU/Deschutes County Extension Service in Redmond through September.

Applications must be received no later than January 10th. Cost will be $275.00 and includes tuition, text book and supplies. Partial scholarships are available. Only interested in classroom training? Ask us how!

More information at: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/central/how-join