Let your adventure begin: ODOT adds byways story map to explore spectacular routes

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon is widely known for its scenic roadways. With 29 designated routes spread across the state, there’s no shortage of options for travelers who want to experience Oregon’s natural beauty, fascinating history and culture, varying geology, amazing wildlife, awe-inspiring vistas… and so much more.

Now, there’s a new way to help you plan your next road trip. It’s the Oregon Scenic Byways Story Map. A story map is an online map with text, photos, and links to audio and video so the site visitor experiences the website’s material. Users can pan, zoom and explore the map for a more in-depth look into the many options each route offers.

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s GIS Unit teamed up with Travel Oregon and other partners to create the resource-filled site, complementing the popular printed version of the Scenic Byways guide, as well as Travel Oregon’s Scenic Byways website.

“We wanted to give people more opportunities to explore our unique byways, so they can be inspired to visit new destinations and see all the wonders Oregon has to offer,” said ODOT Senior Planner Sandra Hikari, who coordinated the new resource.

With the Scenic Byways Driving Guide story map, you can explore ideas for:

Weekend getaways for and from anywhere in the state.

Week-long (or longer!) road trips.

Visiting historic sites and cultural stops.

Experiencing locations with unique geography, geology, wildlife, plants and more.

“The new site makes you hungry to explore the area, to experience the culture or natural beauty – or whatever else you might find along that route,” Hikari said.

The site includes an audio tour of one of the state’s newest scenic routes, Marys Peak to the Pacific Scenic Byway, in English and Spanish. You can also access Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway’s audio guide. Hikari said having these two audio options will hopefully encourage development of audio tours for other Oregon byways.

Using technology to improve travelers' experiences is part of maintaining a modern transportation system – one of three priorities in ODOT's 2021-2023 Strategic Action Plan. So let your adventure begin! Visit the Scenic Byways Story Map at oregonbywaystorymap.org.