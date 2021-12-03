Roundhouse Foundation distributes over $1.2 million across rural Oregon in fall grant cycle

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters-based Roundhouse Foundation announced Friday that over $1.2 million has been distributed to over 70 rural nonprofits across Oregon during their fall grant cycle.

Since 2002, Roundhouse Foundation has worked with local and regional organizations to support creative problem solving.

Grants during the 2021 Fall Open Cycle were made to organizations across Oregon in four different program focus areas including arts and culture, education, social services, and environmental stewardship. The foundation recognizes that frequently, rural organization’s work is at the intersection of these focus areas.

Some examples of programs funded through this cycle include:

Arts & Culture

Arts Council of Pendleton: to support ongoing operations of the Pendleton Center for the Arts, a provider of arts experiences across rural Oregon. This request also supports the purchase of a new ceramics kiln for the facility in Pendleton. (NE Oregon)

Maryhill Museum of Art: to support the second phase of the Exquisite Gorge Project II to connect national and international fiber artists who will create sculptural interpretations of the Columbia River and engage residents in outreach and participatory programming. (Columbia River Gorge)

Native Arts & Cultures Foundation: to support a show and community engagement event of Native American artists from rural Oregon and develop an exhibition for NACF Fellow, Natalie Ball (Black, Modoc & Klamath Tribes), for her work focused on Climate Change. (Statewide)

Education

Talent Maker City: to extend the Rise Up & Rebuild program and support Southern Oregon students with hands-on learning and professional development for staff. (Southern Oregon)

Kids Club of Jefferson County: to replace two vans to transport kids to programs, camps, and activities. (Central Oregon)

Baker Technical Institute: to support the expansion of career and technical courses offered to Tribes in Oregon through mobile training platforms to deliver programming on Reservations. Courses offered include heavy equipment operation and truck driving. (Statewide)

Wallowa Band Nez Perce Interpretive Center: to expand capacity for planning, hosting, and improving new and existing place-based tribal youth educational programming and to establish and renew partnerships with Reservation-based youth programming. (NE Oregon)

Environmental Stewardship:

Long Tom Watershed Council: to continue to support the Traditional Ecological Inquiry Program, a youth education program that provides pathways for Native youth (6th grade through college-aged) and their families to engage in an exploration of Traditional Ways of Knowing and the reciprocal relationship between humans and the land. (Mid-Willamette Valley)

Tillamook Estuaries Partnership: to purchase hardware and components associated with an aerial drone system for use in education and environmental stewardship activities throughout Tillamook County. (North Coast)

Upper Deschutes Watershed Council: to support the Upstream Stewardship Program to engage 200 students and community members around watershed stewardship. New programming consists of a 6-part watershed education series focused on Whychus Creek as well as hands on stewardship programming for students along Whychus Creek. (Central Oregon)

Social Services:

Ollala Center: to support the Walden Project and offer mental health therapy through nature-based activities for children from 4-17 years old with histories of trauma and abuse. (Central Coast)

Four Rivers Welcome Center: to increase the number of citizenship preparation classes in Ontario and support travel for community members to travel to Portland for their Naturalization Interviews. (Eastern Oregon)

Brookings Harbor Community Helpers: to support purchase of food for family food boxes, youth backpack program, daily food options for individuals without refrigeration and senior fresh fruits and veggies project. (South Coast)

A full list of recipients and their programming can be found online at www.RoundhouseFoundation.org/grants.

“It’s been a year filled with opportunities to connect and build relationships across the state,” says Executive Director and Trustee, Erin Borla. “As our organization expands its funding footprint we have been pleased to work with many dedicated, strong volunteers and leaders in every community. Roundhouse is pleased to be able to support their programs, share their stories, and elevate the work they do; in hopes it will empower additional folks to engage in efforts that support their own community.”

About The Roundhouse Foundation

The Roundhouse Foundation is a private, family foundation, based in Sisters, Oregon since 2002. The Foundation believes that solutions to the unique challenges of Oregon’s rural communities can be found through creative thinking and problem-solving, innovation and collaboration. We partner with community organizations to develop, implement and sustain creative, place-based approaches and programs that strengthen and celebrate rural Oregon.

The Foundation is proud to have granted over $13.5 million in support grants in four program areas and their intersections including arts and culture, environmental stewardship, education and social services over the past 19 years.

In addition to providing grant services to rural communities and tribal regions throughout the state of Oregon, the Roundhouse Foundation operates Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters. For more information about the Foundation or PMRCAA please visit www.RoundhouseFoundation.org.