Family Access Network receives $2,500 grant from MDU Resources Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a grant of $2,500 from MDU Resources Foundation to support FAN’s ongoing efforts to connect low-income children and their family members in Central Oregon with crucial basic-needs resources.

Last year, FAN advocates connected nearly 8,000 children and their family members to essentials like food, clothing, heating, health care, hygiene resources, and more. With support from partners like MDU Resources, FAN is helping children thrive and assisting families as they recover from setbacks.

“As families continuing facing major obstacles brought on by the impacts of COVID-19, FAN’s services are more vital than ever before. Support from MDU Resources Foundation will help our advocates have resources at the ready to quickly assist those in need,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director.

MDU Resources Foundation strives to share its success by supporting local initiatives that strengthen communities. Incorporated in 1983, the MDU Resources Foundation and member companies (Knife River Corporation, MDU Utilities Group, SBI Energy, Inc., and MDU Construction Services Group) aim to give back to the locations where they operate in order to make them stronger. They believe that a healthy economic and social environment is responsible for their success, and work to improve the communities where they operate.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

