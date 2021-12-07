Wreaths Across America will hold no Bend ceremony, will still place wreaths on graves

BEND, Ore. — The Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, continues, as volunteers have been working hard to comply with local COVID-19 restrictions. Thanks to assistance from local health and safety officials necessary amendments have been made for National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 18.

Unfortunately, Deschutes Memorial Gardens will not be holding a ceremony again this year, due to COVID-19 concerns. Local volunteers will continue to honor our veterans by placing wreaths on their graves at Deschutes Memorial Gardens on Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.

There are several Sponsorship Groups supporting this cemetery. These groups represent local civic, youth and veteran organizations giving back within the community: Bend Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Civil Air Patrol High Desert Squadron and Boy Scouts of America Troop 25.

“Wreath sponsorships is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “When the wreath is placed this December, know that your gift will be honored. We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

