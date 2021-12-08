Immersion Brewing hosts ‘Toy for a Beer’ holiday toy drive for Toys for Tots program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Immersion Brewing is hosting a "Toy for a Beer" holiday toy drive for the local Central Oregon Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Running Dec. 3-17, Immersion Brewing will give one free pint of beer* to all adults 21 and over who bring in a new, unwrapped toy to the brewery to donate to the Toys for Tots program.

No strings attached. Participants can enjoy their free pint on the day they make their donation or be given a card to redeem for a complimentary beer at a later date. (*one pint of beer per person, regardless of how many toys are donated on their visit.)

Immersion Brewing is Oregon's 2020 Small Craft Brewery of the Year with a made-from-scratch family kitchen and rotating award-winning craft beer on tap daily.