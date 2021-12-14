Drive-thru Holiday Food Drive set for Saturday at two Bend Park & Rec District locations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive on Saturday, Dec. 18, to help fill the shelves at the NeighborImpact Food Bank.

Community members are invited to bring food donations to one of two BPRD locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

Details:

Saturday, Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Larkspur Community Center (1600 SE Reed Market Rd.)

The parking lot across from The Pavilion (Park and Float seasonally) (1001 SW Bradbury Dr.)

Food Bank donation items needed most include:

Canned proteins (chicken, tuna, etc.)

Soups and stews

Canned vegetables and fruit

Dried beans (black beans, pinto beans, lentils)

No glass packaging, please.

“The number of people who need food bank resources continues to grow. We especially need items like canned soup, canned produce, broth and canned protein to help fill food pantry shelves. And there is always a need for volunteers to help us in getting donated food out to the community” said Tess Conley, food resource specialist with NeighborImpact. “We are so appreciative of support from the community during the holiday season to help meet these needs.”

NeighborImpact donation bins will also be available at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Larkspur Community Center, The Pavilion and the BPRD Office, Dec. 18 through Jan. 3. Facility visitors are encouraged to bring food items to donate during regular hours.

“Community members need one another. We want to support NeighborImpact’s important mission to provide food for our neighbors this winter,” said Julie Brown, BPRD communications and community relations manager.