NeighborImpact Board of Directors elects 2022 officers

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s board of directors has elected its 2022 officers. There are currently 15 members on the NeighborImpact Board of Directors. Board members must be residents of Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson counties or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The NeighborImpact board draws its membership from three segments: elected officials, community members and economically disadvantaged residents.

Chad Carpenter of La Pine will continue as board president. Brent Wilkins of Bend will continue as vice president and Brenda Comini of Prineville will continue as secretary treasurer. Heather Simmons of Bend will serve a third term as Executive Committee member at large. Dan Martinez of Warm Springs will serve his third term as Executive Committee member at large.

The board welcomed Malinda Corley of Bend as a board member who previously represented the Head Start Policy Council. Now representing the Head Start Policy Council is Rebecca Watson of Prineville.

New to the NeighborImpact Board is Judge Annette Hillman, Presiding Court Judge in Madras. Judge Hillman has served the Jefferson County community since 2004 and was elected as Presiding Court Judge in 2012. Also new to the board is Ronald Osmundson of Redmond.

The remainder of the board includes:

Jose Balcazar, Bend;

Lyndle DeCamp, Prineville;

Hon. Roger DeHoog, Bend;

Commissioner Mae Huston, Culver;

Councilor Patricia Jungmann, Prineville;

Deschutes County Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Munn, Bend;

Board members oversee the affairs of the organization which serves the tri-county area, providing services to 55,000 residents annually and employing over 250 staff. For more information on the Board of Directors at NeighborImpact or the governance of the organization, visit the NeighborImpact website at www.neighborimpact.org/about-neighborimpact/board-of-directors/