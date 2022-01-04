ODOT urges winter travelers: Be prepared with emergency supplies in the trunk, just in case

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Travelers everywhere in Oregon should prepare as dangerous winter weather persists this week, making road conditions treacherous, ODOT advised Tuesday.

Around the state, motorists have found themselves stuck by winter weather and in need of a basic emergency kit. Slides, snow, high water and trees can all block roads.

If traveling during this stormy season be ready for a long delay by keeping handy:

Chains

Flashlight

Cell phone and charger

Food and water

Flares

Tools

Maps

Blankets

Extra clothes

First aid kit

Ice scraper

The forecast for the next few days around the state offers little relief. Expect snow in the higher elevations, closing some roads and slowing others, and rain in the lower elevations, already saturated.

ODOT crews are doing their part to keep the roads clear and safe and travelers need to remember best safety practices.

Near the top of the list is the importance of observing highway signs. Travelers who find themselves stranded after recklessly crossing highway barricades may find rescue slow to arrive.